LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,565,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,306,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Rambus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Rambus stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rambus

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,618.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.