LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 308,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 166,097 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,704,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $958,000.

Shares of SMB stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

