LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 720,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 147,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter.

DUSA stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

