LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 62.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

