LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

