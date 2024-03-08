LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 138.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,857 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 63,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IDMO opened at $41.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $70.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

