LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPH opened at $90.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.90. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.3074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

