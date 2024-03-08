LPL Financial LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 75.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3,866.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,017,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,672 shares of company stock valued at $28,030,752. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $428.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

