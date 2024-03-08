LPL Financial LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDLO. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $55.25 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $55.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

