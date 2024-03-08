LPL Financial LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at $402,000.

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

