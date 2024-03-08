LPL Financial LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 250.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $262.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.60. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.76 and a beta of 1.05.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.