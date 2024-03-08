LPL Financial LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSR opened at $89.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $92.56.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

