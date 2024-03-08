LPL Financial LLC Has $5.25 Million Stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

