LPL Financial LLC Has $5.52 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

