LPL Financial LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.