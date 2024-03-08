LPL Financial LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Crocs alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Crocs by 4,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,643,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,956 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,578,783. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $124.00 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CROX

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.