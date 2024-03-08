LPL Financial LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 105,614 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $163,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BIT opened at $15.60 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.