LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $82.42.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

