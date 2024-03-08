LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 176.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

