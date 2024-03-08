LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 116.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,953 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 247,939 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 112,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter.

CGMU opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

