LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 149,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 42,731 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 183,374 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

