LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,256,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,493,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after buying an additional 621,962 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after purchasing an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.75. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

