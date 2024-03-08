LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

GAL opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $247.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $42.93.

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

