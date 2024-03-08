LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,673 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

