LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Charter Communications by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $282.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.41 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

