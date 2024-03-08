LPL Financial LLC Purchases 12,380 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 115.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 67.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $409.63 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $419.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,379 shares of company stock valued at $28,152,746. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

