LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,247 Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.20% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,261,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 1st quarter worth about $1,674,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSA opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.60%.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

