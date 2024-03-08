LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,040 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $46,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EXAS. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,992 shares of company stock worth $4,236,879 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

