LPL Financial LLC Purchases 59,946 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,946 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPLC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPLC opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $41.25.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

