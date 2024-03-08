LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 19.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $131.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

