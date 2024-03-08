LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 207.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3,535.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $45.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $582.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

