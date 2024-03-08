LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,655 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,910,506. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $422.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.06 and a 52-week high of $454.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.