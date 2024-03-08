LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VALQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VALQ opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $57.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Company Profile

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.