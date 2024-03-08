Mariner LLC Acquires 478 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.