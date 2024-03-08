Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Air Lease by 48.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,077,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $46,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,081.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,447 shares of company stock worth $3,174,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

