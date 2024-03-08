Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 4.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ATI by 148.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATI by 6.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

ATI Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE ATI opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.21.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

