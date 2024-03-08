Mariner LLC Buys 343 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Timken by 31.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after acquiring an additional 164,421 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Timken by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 26,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $85.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKR. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

