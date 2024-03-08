Mariner LLC Buys 846 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,170.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,438 shares of company stock worth $2,671,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.0 %

SFM stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

