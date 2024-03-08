Mariner LLC Cuts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FOX by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

