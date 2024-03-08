Mariner LLC Cuts Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,189 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYLD. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 163,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 170.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 41,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $19.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

