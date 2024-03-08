Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

