Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 179.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 40.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,811,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 312.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 51.9% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $209.08 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.