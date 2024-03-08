Mariner LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 260,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 105.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 121,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

