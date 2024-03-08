Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $57.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 336.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Guggenheim began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.