Mariner LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1,711.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $238.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $253.00.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.55.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

