Mariner LLC Has $706,000 Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.85. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

