Mariner LLC Has $716,000 Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NU by 1,232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. UBS Group raised their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

