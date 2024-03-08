Mariner LLC Has $729,000 Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $925,539. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $214.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.31. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $216.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.05.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.