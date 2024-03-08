Mariner LLC Has $732,000 Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 57.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC opened at $62.67 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

