Mariner LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,784 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,103,000 after buying an additional 2,416,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,259,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 509,091 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 542.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 590,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 498,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,402,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

